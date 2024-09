Nine shahed drones were downed. Infographic: Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy downed nine Shahed kamikaze drones over Odesa Oblast during a Russian air attack on the night of 13-14 September.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Details: Russia attacked Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones from the Black Sea.

Air defence systems were responding at around 02:00 and explosions were heard in the oblast.

