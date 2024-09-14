Russians deploy 16 ships to Black Sea

A total of 16 Russian ships have been deployed in the Black Sea as of the morning of 14 September, including 7 missile carriers equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total firing capacity of up to 48 missiles.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Details: There are no Russian ships present in the Azov Sea.

The Ukrainian Navy reported that the following ships passed through the Kerch Strait over the past 24 hours:

The Black Sea: three ships, all of which continued towards the Bosphorus;

The Azov Sea: eight ships, five of which were moving from the Bosphorus.

Why it’s important: Russia has deployed up to four or five ships in the Black Sea in recent months.

The last time over 10 ships were deployed was at the beginning of February 2024.

