Stoltenberg admits NATO could have done more to prevent Russia's invasion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes the Alliance could have done more to prevent Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Source: FAS; European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg said that NATO could have provided Ukraine with more military aid earlier to prevent the full-scale war.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Now we are providing military equipment for the war – back then, we could have provided military equipment to prevent the war."

He pointed to the reluctance of NATO countries to supply Ukraine with the weapons it requested before the invasion due to concerns about escalating tensions with Russia.

Stoltenberg also emphasised that the war in Ukraine can only be ended through negotiations.

Advertisement:

Quote: "To end this war, at some point, dialogue with Russia will have to resume. But it must be based on Ukrainian strength," he added.

Background:

Jens Stoltenberg has been NATO's Secretary General since 2014. He will be replaced by former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on 1 October.

Politico reported that Stoltenberg, upon stepping down from his NATO role, will become the head of the Munich Security Conference.

