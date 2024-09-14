All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, killing one person and injuring two

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 14 September 2024, 20:06
Pisky-Radkivski, Kharkiv Oblast. Screenshot: Deepstate Map

A woman has been killed, and two other civilians have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At 12:15, the occupiers attacked the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Izium district, with Tornado-S MLRS.

Sadly, a 72-year-old woman was killed as a result of Russian aggression, and her body was removed from under the rubble by rescue workers.

Two civilians, a man and a woman, were hospitalised."

