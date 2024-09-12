Ukrainian authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from 29 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast

The Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council has ordered the mandatory evacuation of 269 children from 29 settlements in the Kupiansk district.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Syniehubov said the evacuation will be conducted from the following populated areas:

Kupiansk hromada: 10 settlements, 158 children;

Kurylivka hromada: 6 settlements, 41 children;

Kindrashivka hromada: 13 settlements, 70 children.

[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

As of 12 September, 10 families have been evacuated. Syniehubov noted that the displaced persons will receive assistance from international partners, including the UN, along with humanitarian, psychological, and legal support.

Additionally, all those in need will be provided with temporary accommodation or, with the support of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), assistance in evacuating to other Ukrainian oblasts.

Background:

On 15 May 2024, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that there were no plans to evacuate the population or certain groups of residents from Kharkiv. On the contrary, people were coming to the city from those settlements in Kharkiv Oblast where active hostilities were taking place.

On 28 June, the Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council decided to mandatorily evacuate families with children from the dangerous areas of the Izium, Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiv districts.

On 11 September, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, stated that the Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council was preparing to consider a decision to expand the zone of mandatory evacuation of families with children from three hromadas in the Kupiansk district.

