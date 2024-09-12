All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Two dead and seven injured as Russians attack Izium district in Kharkiv Oblast with cluster munitions – photo

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 12 September 2024, 14:48
Two dead and seven injured as Russians attack Izium district in Kharkiv Oblast with cluster munitions – photo
Stock photo: Getty Images

Two people have been killed and seven injured in a Russian cluster munitions strike on a residential neighbourhood in Borova, Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast. Residential buildings caught fire as a result of the attack.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov said early reports indicate that the Russians used cluster munitions to attack the residential area. A civilian was killed in the attack, and a woman's body was also recovered from the rubble. So far seven people are known to have been injured, including three workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

They were firefighters who were putting out a fire caused by the strike when Russia attacked again. Two fire engines were damaged. The people injured in the attack have been hospitalised and are being provided with all the assistance they need.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russian strikes caused fires to break out in four different locations: a commercial facility, two houses, and grass in an open area.

Background: The Russians attacked residential buildings in the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 11-12 September. Emergency workers rescued an elderly woman who survived the strike from under the rubble.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from 29 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians strike Borova, Kharkiv Oblast, rescuer workers pull survivor from under rubble – photo, video
Russians using soldiers with no combat experience as reinforcements in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
12:20
Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods
12:17
Russia attacks energy facilities in 5 oblasts, damage reported
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: