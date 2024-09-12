Two dead and seven injured as Russians attack Izium district in Kharkiv Oblast with cluster munitions – photo

Two people have been killed and seven injured in a Russian cluster munitions strike on a residential neighbourhood in Borova, Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast. Residential buildings caught fire as a result of the attack.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov said early reports indicate that the Russians used cluster munitions to attack the residential area. A civilian was killed in the attack, and a woman's body was also recovered from the rubble. So far seven people are known to have been injured, including three workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

They were firefighters who were putting out a fire caused by the strike when Russia attacked again. Two fire engines were damaged. The people injured in the attack have been hospitalised and are being provided with all the assistance they need.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russian strikes caused fires to break out in four different locations: a commercial facility, two houses, and grass in an open area.

Background: The Russians attacked residential buildings in the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 11-12 September. Emergency workers rescued an elderly woman who survived the strike from under the rubble.

