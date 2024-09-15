Zelenskyy's adviser denies media reports about "Ukraine's victory plan" involving ceasefire with Russia

The German newspaper Bild has reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared to propose a ceasefire to Russia in part of the war zone, but his adviser has denied the claim.

Source: a story by Bild; Dmytro Lytvyn, Zelenskyy's communications adviser, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On the morning of 15 September, Ukrainian and Russian media quoted the Bild story, which mentioned "Zelenskyy's peace plan".

The newspaper reported that Zelenskyy is expected to travel to the United States in the coming weeks to present his strategy to President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Bild claims that the strategy includes both a demand to allow Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes deep into Russia with Western-supplied weapons and Kyiv's willingness to agree to a localised ceasefire in certain areas of the war zone, thus a temporary freeze of the hostilities.

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Zelenskyy's adviser emphasised that the report was false and that the German newspaper could not have seen the document.

Quote from Lytvyn: "Bild has spread a fake. Bild has not seen the Victory Plan, and of the few people currently involved in the preparation of the Victory Plan, none of them have spoken to Bild.

Nobody will give the Russians Minsk-3 or any other format. Ukraine opposes any freezing of the war, and this stance is communicated by Ukrainian authorities at all levels. It is essential for us that the United States supports Ukraine's Victory Plan, not surrender or freezing [the military action].

The Victory Plan will be presented to the United States first because the United States can ensure the implementation of its content."

Background: Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that a frozen conflict is essentially a form of war – a slow war, a gradual occupation, or a stalemate between the parties.

