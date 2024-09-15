All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy's adviser denies media reports about "Ukraine's victory plan" involving ceasefire with Russia

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 15 September 2024, 12:39
Zelenskyy's adviser denies media reports about Ukraine's victory plan involving ceasefire with Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

The German newspaper Bild has reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared to propose a ceasefire to Russia in part of the war zone, but his adviser has denied the claim.

Source: a story by Bild; Dmytro Lytvyn, Zelenskyy's communications adviser, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On the morning of 15 September, Ukrainian and Russian media quoted the Bild story, which mentioned "Zelenskyy's peace plan".

Advertisement:

The newspaper reported that Zelenskyy is expected to travel to the United States in the coming weeks to present his strategy to President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Bild claims that the strategy includes both a demand to allow Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes deep into Russia with Western-supplied weapons and Kyiv's willingness to agree to a localised ceasefire in certain areas of the war zone, thus a temporary freeze of the hostilities.

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Zelenskyy's adviser emphasised that the report was false and that the German newspaper could not have seen the document.

Advertisement:

Quote from Lytvyn: "Bild has spread a fake. Bild has not seen the Victory Plan, and of the few people currently involved in the preparation of the Victory Plan, none of them have spoken to Bild.

Nobody will give the Russians Minsk-3 or any other format. Ukraine opposes any freezing of the war, and this stance is communicated by Ukrainian authorities at all levels. It is essential for us that the United States supports Ukraine's Victory Plan, not surrender or freezing [the military action].

The Victory Plan will be presented to the United States first because the United States can ensure the implementation of its content."

Background: Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that a frozen conflict is essentially a form of war – a slow war, a gradual occupation, or a stalemate between the parties.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyypeace
Advertisement:

UK Foreign Secretary on allowing Ukraine Storm Shadow strikes on Russia: time for "nerve and guts"

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
Zelenskyy
Russia drops more than 800 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in one week – video
Zelenskyy urges US not to delay promised aid – video
Zelenskyy on Kursk Oblast: We are putting pressure on Russia, doing all we can to make the war felt there
RECENT NEWS
17:56
UK Foreign Secretary on allowing Ukraine Storm Shadow strikes on Russia: time for "nerve and guts"
17:33
Ukraine hands over industrial dehumidifiers to flood-affected Czechia – photos
17:17
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast
17:05
Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022
16:32
Ukraine expects provision Mirage fighter, negotiates on Gripen and Eurofighter – Ukraine's Defence Minister
15:42
18 apartment buildings damaged in Russian night attack on Kharkiv
15:13
Czech police exposes fraudsters who collected over €40,000 to allegedly help Ukraine
15:03
Russians injure 3 women in strike on residential area in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast
14:40
Poland assures of its support for Ukraine, but "has its own requirements"
14:07
Ship with dangerous Russian cargo runs aground in Norwegian waters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: