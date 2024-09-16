Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts 70 times in one day

A total of 173 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield in Ukraine over the past day, with most of the Russian attacks concentrated on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where they assaulted Ukrainian positions 36 and 42 times respectively.

information as of 08:00 on 16 September

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched an assault near the city of Vovchansk. Russian aircraft also conducted strikes with guided bombs on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and the village of Ruska Lozova.

On the Kupiansk front, 20 Russian attacks took place. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhliakivka and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 24 attacks, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Kovalivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny and Novosadove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Ivano-Darivka. Russian aircraft actively targeted the hromadas of Siversk, Mykolaivka and Pereizne [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Stupochky and Kurdiumivka three times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted 16 assaults near the settlements of Druzhba, Nelipivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 36 Russian assaults and offensive actions toward the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of attacks was near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 42 Russian attacks. The Russians were most active near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. The Russians also attacked towards the settlements of Ukrainsk, Dolynivka, Katerynivka, Selydove and Zhelanne Druhe.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched 10 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vodiane, Katerynivka, Solodke and Makarivka. They also heavily used assault and bomber aircraft there.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked towards Novodarivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians attempted to push Ukrainian units out of their positions eight times but were met with strong resistance and suffered losses.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are bombarding settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, using artillery and aircraft.

Ukraine’s operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russian offensive potential in the rear.

