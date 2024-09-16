All Sections
Polish Foreign Minister promises to find funds for Czech-led initiative to procure shells for Ukrainian Armed Forces – video

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 16 September 2024, 09:44
Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has promised that Warsaw will soon start contributing funds to the Czech-led initiative for purchasing shells for Ukraine outside the EU.

Source: Sikorski in an interview with European Pravda in Kyiv

Details: Sikorski was asked about media reports that Poland, despite its promises, has not yet contributed funds to the Czech-initiated procurement of artillery shells for Ukraine worldwide. 

He confirmed this fact and explained that there have been temporary formal obstacles.

Quote: "There is a political decision to contribute, if memory serves, 50 million this year and another 50 million next year, and there are some technical and administrative and legal issues to do with the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves.

On this issue, the Foreign Ministry has done what is up to us. I hope my colleagues from other ministries will also make it happen. It will happen."

Sikorski also believes that Western countries should not take Russian nuclear threats seriously when making decisions about lifting "long-range" restrictions for Ukraine.

In addition, he said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should not receive social benefits in EU countries.

