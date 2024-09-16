All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Poland prepares to declare state of natural disaster due to floods

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 16 September 2024, 13:31
Poland prepares to declare state of natural disaster due to floods
Photo: Getty Images

Poland's government is ready to declare a state of natural disaster for the first time in Poland’s southwest, following severe floods there. The state of natural disaster necessitates the alteration of regulations in the affected areas.

Source: RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish Council of Ministers states that the state of natural disaster will apply to all places affected by the flood.

Advertisement:

This will be the first time such a legal regime has been invoked; it was not used in 1997 or 2010.

Under this circumstance, the government and local authorities are given more authority to respond to the problem.

It is also feasible to make evacuation mandatory rather than just recommended, and to impose a prohibition on staying or moving in specified areas.

Advertisement:

The condition of natural disaster permits the government to compel private businesses to allocate personnel for tasks related to overcoming the effects of a natural disaster.

This legislative regime may be implemented for a maximum of 30 days.

Background: 

  • The educational process has been interrupted in four affected regions.
  • There have already been two deaths in Poland, and at least one person has lost their life in the accident in the Czech Republic.

Support UP or become our patron!

Polandemergency event
Advertisement:

"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
Poland
Polish Foreign Minister promises to find funds for Czech-led initiative to procure shells for Ukrainian Armed Forces – video
Polish foreign minister believes there is no need to fear Kremlin's nuclear threats – video
Polish prime minister moved by Ukraine's offer to send its emergency response teams to Poland
RECENT NEWS
23:14
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
23:04
Zelenskyy says JD Vance's "plan" would lead to global conflict
22:14
"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US
21:32
Zelenskyy arrives in New York
21:23
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
21:07
Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast
20:19
updatedRussians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians, 16-year-old girl in critical condition
19:47
Zelenskyy on possibility of Biden rejecting his Victory Plan: that's a horrible thought
19:05
Ukrainian women's team defeats Romania at Chess Olympics, men's loses to Serbia
18:40
Future EU defence commissioner calls for mandatory ammunition stockpiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: