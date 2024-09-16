Poland prepares to declare state of natural disaster due to floods

Poland's government is ready to declare a state of natural disaster for the first time in Poland’s southwest, following severe floods there. The state of natural disaster necessitates the alteration of regulations in the affected areas.

Source: RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish Council of Ministers states that the state of natural disaster will apply to all places affected by the flood.

This will be the first time such a legal regime has been invoked; it was not used in 1997 or 2010.

Under this circumstance, the government and local authorities are given more authority to respond to the problem.

It is also feasible to make evacuation mandatory rather than just recommended, and to impose a prohibition on staying or moving in specified areas.

The condition of natural disaster permits the government to compel private businesses to allocate personnel for tasks related to overcoming the effects of a natural disaster.

This legislative regime may be implemented for a maximum of 30 days.

Background:

The educational process has been interrupted in four affected regions.

There have already been two deaths in Poland, and at least one person has lost their life in the accident in the Czech Republic.

