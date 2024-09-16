Ukrainian paratroopers knock out modern Russian infantry fighting vehicle in Kursk Oblast – video

In a coordinated action, troops from the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces have knocked out a modern Russian BMD-4 amphibious infantry fighting vehicle in a settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Air Assault Forces press service

Quote: "The enemy boldly jumped into a combat vehicle and landed in the village, well aware that it was controlled by Ukrainian forces. The Russians fired on a residential development from their stopping point, and Ukrainian artillery and FPV drone pilots quickly stopped the enemy equipment, rendering it unusable."

Details: The Russian combat vehicle was damaged by artillery fire during the initial shelling. One of the Ukrainian FPV drones attempted to target the BMD-4 at the same moment but was repelled by electronic warfare equipment.

The Ukrainian UAV completed its second and third flights successfully. The vehicle rolled back, scattering wounded and concussed men across the ruins of the Russian village, where Ukrainian soldiers were already waiting for them.

