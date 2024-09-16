All Sections
Ukraine prioritises destroying Russian airfields rather than bomb carriers to weaken Russian offensive capabilities

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 16 September 2024, 15:15
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 15 September. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

To prevent the Russians from striking Ukrainian territory with guided aerial bombs, it is vital to eliminate not just the planes that carry such ammunition, but also their entire airfield infrastructure.

Source: Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, representative of the communications department of the Kharkiv Operational Strategic Group of Forces, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by Armiia Inform 

Quote: "First of all, of course, it is the destruction of the carriers of this ammunition. This is the first point. And the second, more importantly, I believe, is the destruction of the airfield infrastructure in the range of the weapons that we are now asking from our partners."

Details: Sarantsev stated that strikes on Russian airfields involving the use of long-range weaponry provided by Western partners can greatly improve Ukraine's prospects on the battlefield.

The officer said that destroying airfield infrastructure, runways, ammo stores, and oil and lubricant depots would substantially improve the situation while weakening the Russian offensive capabilities.

