Russians launch Shahed drone attack on Konotop in Sumy Oblast

Russian troops launched a Shahed drone attack on the town of Konotop in Sumy Oblast on the evening of 16 September.

Quote: "The Russians do not stop their terror against the civilian population of Sumy Oblast. This evening, 16 September, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the city of Konotop, using a Shahed UAV."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration reports that all the relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being established.

