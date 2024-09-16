All Sections
Russians launch Shahed drone attack on Konotop in Sumy Oblast

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 16 September 2024, 23:19
Russians launch Shahed drone attack on Konotop in Sumy Oblast
Shahed UAVs. Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops launched a Shahed drone attack on the town of Konotop in Sumy Oblast on the evening of 16 September. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians do not stop their terror against the civilian population of Sumy Oblast.  This evening, 16 September, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the city of Konotop, using a Shahed UAV."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration reports that all the relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being established.

