Russians attack Kherson Oblast with aerial bombs, destroying invincibility centre and residential buildings – photo

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 September 2024, 09:57
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast with aerial bombs, causing fires to break out and destroying an invincibility centre and residential buildings. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of strikes with guided aerial bombs in one of the settlements of Beryslav district, an invincibility centre and residential buildings were destroyed. Fires also broke out at the scenes of the strikes."

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
.Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities posted photos showing the aftermath of the Russian strikes.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

At the same time, it was reported that there had been no information about casualties.

Kherson Oblastwar
