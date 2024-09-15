All Sections
Two civilians killed and gas pipeline and dozens of houses damaged in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 15 September 2024, 09:14
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Two people have been killed and seven more injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast since the beginning of 15 September.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russian military struck a critical infrastructure facility, educational and medical facilities, the premises of a factory and residential areas of the oblast's settlements, in particular, 2 apartment blocks and 22 houses.

The Russians also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a warehouse and a car.

The Ukrainian authorities noted that Russian bombardments and airstrikes targeted the settlements of Tomyna Balka, Tiahynka, Antonivka, Beryslav, Stanislav, Veletenske, Kizomys, Poniativka, Novoraisk, Urozhaine, Novoberyslav, Stepne, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Zmiivka, Dudchany, Arkhanhelske, Liubymivka and the city of Kherson.

