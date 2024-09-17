Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, confirms that freezing the war, declaring a ceasefire, or transferring territory to Russia is not part of Ukraine’s strategy to stop the war.

Source: Podoliak on the air of Current Time TV channel

Quote: "The president has repeatedly stated that freezing the conflict will not result in the end of the war, but will instead allow Russia to accumulate additional resources and continue with the third stage of civilian massacres in Ukraine. Naturally, there are no plans that would entail relinquishing territories or freezing the war."

Details: Podoliak emphasised that Kyiv has only one official position: the war should conclude with Russia's defeat.

"The defeat of the Russian Federation can be accomplished with a specific quantity of weapons. That is, in broad terms, military, diplomatic, economic, and political pressure. Furthermore, the Kursk operation demonstrates that it is truly possible to act efficiently, particularly on Russian soil, bringing and escalating the war there," Podoliak asserted.

According to him, the Kursk operation appears in the victory plan of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This, firstly, will significantly affect the social sentiments that exist in Russia. Secondly, it will put significant pressure on Putin's environment and lead to the end of this war," he said.

According to Podoliak, Western partners want the international law to prevail, but this requires tactical or strategic defeats of the Russian Federation, as everything else will lead to escalation.

Quote: "An erroneous end to this war alone will cause an escalation of the situation not only in Eastern Europe, but throughout Europe, as our Western partners are well aware. Another issue is bureaucracy, decision-making speed, desire to truly cease hiding behind these phantom ‘red lines’, or rather discuss them, and so on. But Ukrainian diplomacy is working on it, and the president of Ukraine is actively discussing it on numerous forums."

Background: In his evening address on 16 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had defined the necessary points of a plan to win the war against Russia and was ready to present it to its allies as early as next week.

