Ukraine introduces new sanctions package against Russian aviation industry

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has supported a new package of National Defence and Security Council (NSDC) sanctions against 73 companies (mainly airports and air cargo businesses), as well as 74 Russian individuals.

Source: presidential decree No.602/2024

Details: Russian civil and cargo airports in Moscow (Vnukovo and Domodedovo), Khabarovsk, Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod, and a dozen more Russian towns have been sanctioned.

The Russian Federation's transport, aviation freight, and service firms are also subject to restrictions.

In addition, the NSDC levied sanctions on 74 Russian individuals.

The restrictions include freezing of assets, limiting trade operations, flights and transportation on Ukrainian territory, prohibition of capital outflow from Ukraine, termination of trade agreements, and prohibition of technology transfers.

Background:

Recent large-scale US sanctions have had a visible impact on the Russian Federation's banking industry.

On the night of 31 August – 1 September, Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport implemented temporary limitations on aircraft departure and landing.

