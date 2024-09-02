All Sections
Ukraine introduces new sanctions package against Russian aviation industry

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 2 September 2024, 19:28
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has supported a new package of National Defence and Security Council (NSDC) sanctions against 73 companies (mainly airports and air cargo businesses), as well as 74 Russian individuals.

Source: presidential decree No.602/2024

Details: Russian civil and cargo airports in Moscow (Vnukovo and Domodedovo), Khabarovsk, Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod, and a dozen more Russian towns have been sanctioned.

The Russian Federation's transport, aviation freight, and service firms are also subject to restrictions.

In addition, the NSDC levied sanctions on 74 Russian individuals.

The restrictions include freezing of assets, limiting trade operations, flights and transportation on Ukrainian territory, prohibition of capital outflow from Ukraine, termination of trade agreements, and prohibition of technology transfers.

Background: 

Ukraine gives Netherlands information on Western components in Russian missiles
Zelenskyy sanctions collaborators and those involved with Russian aviation infrastructure
Recent US sanctions have hit Russia's financial sector hard – Ukraine's chief banker
