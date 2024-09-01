Moscow's Vnukovo airport suspends operations – Russian media

Vnukovo airport in Moscow imposed temporary restrictions on take-offs and landings on the night of 31 August - 1 September.

Source: Russian propaganda agency TASS, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin

Quote from TASS: "Three departing flights and nine arriving flights have been delayed and one cancelled at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, according to data on its online flight information board."

Details: Sobyanin claimed that three drones that had been "flying towards Moscow" had been downed.

