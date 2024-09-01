Zelenskyy sanctions collaborators and those involved with Russian aviation infrastructure

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has signed decrees bringing in National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) sanctions against legal entities and individuals that facilitate the operation of Russia’s aviation infrastructure, as well as against collaborators.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Today I have signed several new sanctions decisions – NSDC sanctions [on] almost 150 entities – legal entities and individuals – that ensure the operation of Russia's aviation infrastructure. Additionally, another package of sanctions on collaborators – those who have chosen to work for evil and for war.

It is the duty of all Ukrainian representatives to ensure that our sanctions are synchronised with global ones."

Details: The corresponding presidential decrees and NSDC decisions have not yet been released.

