Chechen leader Kadyrov complains that Musk disconnected his Tesla Cybertruck

Kadyrov in front of a Tesla Cybertrack with a machine gun mounted on it. Screenshot: video

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has accused the famous billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk of remotely disconnecting his Tesla Cybertruck.

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram

Details: Kadyrov said on 19 September that the car, which had performed "admirably" in the war against Ukraine, had been remotely disconnected by Tesla. He claimed that the car had to be towed away from the front line.

Advertisement:

There is no confirmation of the use of Cybertruck vehicles on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Quote: "Elon Musk did a very ugly thing.

He gives expensive gifts from the bottom of his heart , and then remotely disconnects them.

Advertisement:

It was not a manly thing to do. I had to tow the iron horse away. How is that possible, Elon? Is that how you do it?"

More details: Later, Kadyrov posted a new video showing several Tesla Cybertrucks equipped with machine guns, along with military personnel in these vehicles, driving along forest roads in what are supposedly the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Background:

In August, Kadyrov posted a video of himself driving a Cybertruck through the grounds of his palace.

The vehicle was fitted with a machine gun turret. Kadyrov himself put on a cartridge case and began to pose in front of the machine gun.

Kadyrov then said that the vehicle would be sent to Donbas to fight in the war against Ukraine, and that he was waiting for new developments from Musk for the war.

Elon Musk denied that he had given Kadyrov a car.

Support UP or become our patron!