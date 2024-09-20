All Sections
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures 4 people

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 20 September 2024, 11:33
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures 4 people
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Four people were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on the morning of 20 September.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The village of Blahovishchenske in Kherson hromada came under enemy fire during the night. A man, 35, was injured while in the garden of his home." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Later, in Kindiika, two men aged 62 and 64 sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs due to explosives dropped from a Russian drone. 

The Russians struck a vehicle in Kherson from a drone at around 10:30. 

A man, 60, suffered a blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his head, torso, arms, and legs as a result of the bombing.

