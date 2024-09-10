All Sections
Mariya YemetsTuesday, 10 September 2024, 07:36
White House submits classified report to Congress on its Ukraine strategy – Reuters
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Biden administration has reportedly sent a long-awaited classified report to Congress, outlining its strategy regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war. 

Source: Reuters with references to three anonymous sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This report was required as part of a broader US$60 billion aid package for Ukraine, which has faced prolonged debates since last autumn and was finally passed in April. The initial deadline for submitting the strategy was set for June.

An aide to one member of Congress confirmed receiving the report on Monday, though they had not yet reviewed the document. 

Two other sources also confirmed receipt of the report. 

The delay in submitting the report has led to frustration among some Republicans, who suggested they might block further initiatives to fund support for Ukraine.

Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, commented on the situation in August, stating that while he supports aiding Ukraine, it should not be "blind" support.

Quote from Risch: "Since the earliest days of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war on Ukraine, we have asked the Biden-Harris Administration for a strategy on how the US and our allies can help Ukraine win the war. When they did not respond to our requests, we mandated in law that a strategy be sent to Congress, but the deadline has passed with no response. President Biden and VP (Kamala) Harris owe a strategy not just to us, but to the American people, and their dereliction suggests they don’t have one or are afraid to share it."

Background

  • Politico earlier reported that the rising popularity of US presidential candidate Kamala Harris had diminished the likelihood of a swift agreement on the terms of a US$50 billion loan to Ukraine.
  • US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson believes that former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump can end Russia's war against Ukraine if he demonstrates strength.
  • Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo outlined what Donald Trump's "peace plan" might look like if he wins the presidential election. 

