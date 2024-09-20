All Sections
Russian attack on central Kharkiv: number of people injured rises to 7

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 20 September 2024, 23:19
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian military carried out three airstrikes on Kharkiv on the evening of 20 September, injuring seven people, including two children aged 10 and 12 and a 17-year-old.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers hit a road right in the centre of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb." 

Details: Syniehubov said that a total of three attacks were recorded in the city. The Russians caused damage to kiosks, windows in a hospital, and a hotel which had already been hit earlier. 

Ihor Terekhov, the city’s mayor, said the Russians had hit the Shevchenkivskyi district twice and the Kyivskyi district once. He later reported that four people had been injured, including a 10-year-old child with an acute stress reaction.

At 23:26, Syniehubov reported that the medical facility near which the hit occurred is still functioning. There were no injuries among the patients. No significant damage to the building was recorded, but windows in one of the buildings were damaged.

Syniehubov later added that the number of casualties had risen to five, including one woman who was taken to hospital.

At 23:43, Terekhov reported seven casualties: "So far we know of seven casualties, including two children aged 10 and 12 and a 17-year-old. One person was taken to hospital."

