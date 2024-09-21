Russia loses 1,440 soldiers and 21 tanks in one day
Saturday, 21 September 2024, 07:30
Russia has lost 1,440 soldiers killed and wounded, 21 tanks and 58 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 640,920 (+1,440) military personnel;
- 8,746 (+21) tanks;
- 17,170 (+38) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,270 (+58) artillery systems;
- 1,193 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 949 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 15,561 (+92) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,593 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 24,966 (+68) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,125 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.
