Russia loses 1,440 soldiers and 21 tanks in one day

A soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,440 soldiers killed and wounded, 21 tanks and 58 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 640,920 (+1,440) military personnel;

8,746 (+21) tanks;

17,170 (+38) armoured combat vehicles;

18,270 (+58) artillery systems;

1,193 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

949 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

15,561 (+92) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,593 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

24,966 (+68) vehicles and tankers;

3,125 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

