Ukraine's air defence shoot down 5 missiles and 11 drones overnight

A total of 5 missiles and 11 drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukraine’s air defence forces downed 5 guided missiles and 11 attack drones over six oblasts on the night of 20-21 September.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Russia launched a total of 25 airborne assets against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia’s Rostov Oblast, as well as five Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace over occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russians also launched 16 Shahed attack drones from the cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk, Russia.

As a result of the combat efforts, 5 Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 11 strike drones were downed. Another five drones had disappeared from radar due to electronic warfare interference.

Advertisement:

Air defence systems were responding in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!