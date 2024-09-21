Ukraine's air defence shoot down 5 missiles and 11 drones overnight

All Sections
Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 21 September 2024, 08:54
A total of 5 missiles and 11 drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukraine’s air defence forces downed 5 guided missiles and 11 attack drones over six oblasts on the night of 20-21 September.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Russia launched a total of 25 airborne assets against Ukraine.

The Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia’s Rostov Oblast, as well as five Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace over occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russians also launched 16 Shahed attack drones from the cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk, Russia. 

As a result of the combat efforts, 5 Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 11 strike drones were downed. Another five drones had disappeared from radar due to electronic warfare interference.

Air defence systems were responding in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

