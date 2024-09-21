German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has once again rejected calls to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Scholz during an event in Niedergörsdorf in Brandenburg, as reported by European Pravda with reference to DPA

Details: Scholz said that despite many urging him to give Taurus missiles to Ukraine, "I will not supply cruise missiles that can reach Moscow".

Quote: "I can and will assure you of this now: I will maintain this position."

Scholz also believes that it is now necessary to consider options for achieving peace amid Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, he criticised the stance of ultra-left and ultra-right parties that see peace talks as an alternative to supporting Ukraine. "This is naive," Scholz commented.

Background:

Germany has consistently refused to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, even after the UK, France and the USA provided their long-range weapons.

A survey conducted at the beginning of 2024 indicated that the vast majority of Germans support Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to refuse to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

