German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that he will not allow Ukraine to strike at Russia using German weapons, even if other countries give such permission.

Source: Scholz during a meeting with the public in Prenzlau, Brandenburg, as reported by Welt

Details: The chancellor stressed that whatever happened, he would stand by his refusal to allow Ukraine to use German long-range weapons to attack targets deep inside Russia.

Quote: "This remains in effect. That is why I will stick to my position, even if other countries decide otherwise...

I won't do it because I think it's a problem.’’

More details: Commenting on reports that the US may lift existing restrictions, Scholz also said that not all speculation is true.

Previously: On 13 September, politicians from the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens, which are part of the federal coalition, once again called for an end to Germany’s refusal to send Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine for long-range strikes against Russia.

Although the US, the UK and France have provided Kyiv with their own long-range missiles, Germany still opposes providing Ukraine with Tauruses for fear of escalation from Moscow.

Background:

Earlier, the media reported that the US and the UK had agreed, along with other allies, to allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles – a long-standing request by Kyiv.

However, the White House later said that the US would not make any announcements about a change in its policy on allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles after US President Joe Biden's meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

On 12 September, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said that allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western missiles would imply the direct involvement of NATO and European countries in the war in Ukraine.

