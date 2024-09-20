All Sections
Zelenskyy to meet with Scholz in New York

Ivanna Kostina, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 20 September 2024, 20:42
Zelenskyy to meet with Scholz in New York
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet in New York, the US.

Source: ntv, citing sources in the German government, European Pravda reports

Details: Negotiations between Scholz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are scheduled for the same day, the government sources said.

Zelenskyy wants to present his victory plan in the war against Russia during his visit to the US. A meeting with US President Joe Biden is scheduled for Thursday in Washington.

"We want to send a signal to New York that this conflict, the Russian war of aggression, remains on the agenda," a senior government official said at a briefing on the chancellor's trip on condition of anonymity.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States next week, where he plans to present his victory plan to current President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

