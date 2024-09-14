Scholz's party proposes "peaceful" initiative on Russia's war against Ukraine

Rolf Mützenich, the leader of the Sozialdemokratische Partei Deutschlands (SPD or Social Democratic Party of Germany) in the Bundestag, has suggested the creation of an international contact group for a peace initiative on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Tagesschau, German TV news service; European Pravda

Details: Rolf Mützenich says German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "agree that now is the time to intensify efforts to hold peace talks and that Russia should also be present at the next Peace Summit".

Advertisement:

Quote from Rolf Mützenich: "This will also give other countries the opportunity to take a more active part in ending the fighting."

In his opinion, China, India, Türkiye and Brazil could become possible contact group members.

Scholz himself recently proposed holding another Peace Summit with the participation of Russia.

Advertisement:

These statements caused sharp criticism from some other German politicians, especially from the centre-right opposition Christian Democrats, who accused Scholz of backing down from his support for Ukraine and trying to put pressure on Kyiv to force it to negotiate.

At the same time, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is sceptical about the "peace talks" with Vladimir Putin.

Support UP or become our patron!