Ukraine works on plan for talks with Russia, online meeting held already – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is actively working on a plan that will be the start and foundation for talking in any format with Russia, and three points of the plan are already in place.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on Friday, 20 September, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Corrected: Ukrainska Pravda was not invited to the media briefing with the president, therefore it could only get information from its colleagues at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The initial report quoted the president as saying that meetings on the plan had been held with representatives of the Russian Federation.

However, President Zelenskyy's spokesman clarified to Ukrainska Pravda that the meetings involved attendees from the first summit.

The news item has since been removed from the Interfax-Ukraine website.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Therefore, we are actively working on our plan, and three key points have already been prepared; meetings have taken place online. And there will be more, both online and in person. As we mentioned earlier in November, the entire plan will be completed soon."

Details: Zelenskyy said that three points had already been prepared, and meetings had taken place online. He added that "there will be more meetings offline and online".

At the same time, he believes that Russia now wants to continue the war.

Quote: "We said that we are ready to see Russia at the second [Peace] Summit, because all our allies, including our closest ones, who are on our side and always against Russian aggression, all said that Russia should be at the second Summit. Because Russia is at war against Ukraine. There can be no end to the war without one of the parties.

And, as we said in early November, the entire plan will be ready. This will be the start and the foundation for talking to Russia in any format. In any format, with any of its representatives, because there will be a plan and something to show. If they don't like it, their reaction to the specifics will be clear, and it will not be just them saying ‘we don't want anything and will continue the war’."

