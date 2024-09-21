Ukrainska Pravda most popular news website in Ukraine – study

Ukrainska Pravda is the leading news website in Ukraine, the USAID/Internews Media Consumption Survey has revealed. 13% of survey respondents said they use it – the highest percentage of all Ukrainian news websites.

Source: a presentation of the study in Kyiv; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Ukrainska Pravda is the top-ranked news site, with 8% of respondents reading it in 2023 and 13% in 2024.

National media in Ukraine used for news (news websites). Infographics: Suspilne

Television News Service (TSN), a Ukrainian daily news programme, came second (12% and 12% of respondents respectively), followed by the Censor news outlet with 5% and 10% respectively.

Ukr.net is the undisputed leader among online services, with 12% in 2023 and 24% in 2024.

1+1 is the most popular TV channel for news with 63% and 62% respectively, followed by ICTV with 37%, then STB with 33% and 25%.

The most popular radio station is undoubtedly Ukrainian Radio (21% and 39%), followed by Radio NV (10% and 14%), and Hit FM (18% and 10%).

