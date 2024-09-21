Zelenskyy says Ukraine is using domestically produced weapons to strike military depots in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine had deployed domestically produced – rather than Western-supplied – weapons to strike military depots in Russia.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address on 21 September

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Another arms depot has been hit in Russia, it was an important depot for the occupation army [...] The Security Service of Ukraine has also done a good job striking another arms depot of the Russian forces, the facility where Russian tactical missiles and glide bombs – everything that Russia uses to terrorise our cities and our positions – were stored.

And I want to stress: we are able to do this thanks to our own capabilities and our weapons, without the weapons that our partners can give us and that can bring the end of the war significantly closer by [helping Ukraine] destroy Russia’s offensive capabilities.

If we were able to use all of our capabilities to defend our country, if we had enough missiles and permissions that our partners can grant us, the situation would have been much better for our security, the security of Ukraine and everyone the world over who does not want to exist amid the aggression like this Russian aggression."

Details: Zelenskyy said that next week Ukraine will continue trying to convince its partners that "Ukraine needs true long-range capability: not just domestically manufactured drones and missiles, which so far do not have a sufficiently long range, but everything that can protect the world from Russian terror".

According to Zelenskyy, next week could end up being "pivotal in many respects when it comes to putting an end to Russian terror".

"In order for that to happen, our partners’ courage has to match the courage of people in Ukraine. The answer to the question ‘When will the war be over?’ is really about when our partners’ courage will catch up with what we’re able to do to defend ourselves, to secure our independence and our victory. Ukraine has to win this war, and it can win, but only with the whole world’s support. Our partners, [including] the President of the United States, will have our clear strategy on their desks," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

On the night of 20-21 September, Ukrainian forces destroyed two military depots belonging to the Russian Armed Forces, which contained thousands of tonnes of ammunition, including supplies sourced from North Korea.

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck an ammunition depot in Tver Oblast and the Shaykovka military airfield in Kaluga Oblast on the night of 20-21 September.

