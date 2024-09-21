All Sections
On night of 20-21 September, Ukraine's Security Service hits military airfield in Russia in addition to ammunition depots

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 21 September 2024, 16:08
The Shaykovka military airfield in Kaluga Oblast. Photo: Google Maps

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck an ammunition depot in Tver Oblast and the Shaykovka military airfield in Kaluga Oblast on the night of 20-21 September.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the SSU

Details: In particular, the drones successfully attacked the 23rd arsenal belonging to the Main Artillery Directorate of Russia's Defence Ministry near the settlement of Oktyabrsky in Tver Oblast.

It housed artillery ordnance and missiles for the Iskander and Tochka-U tactical missile systems.

Detonations occurred in the depot following the drone strikes. Five seats of fire are being observed as a result.

The SSU drones also targeted the infrastructure at Shaykovka military airfield, home to TU-22M strategic bombers that frequently conduct strikes on Ukraine.

The source emphasises that these munitions were stored specifically for use in strikes against Ukraine.

Background:

  • The Russian M-9 federal motorway, also known as the Baltic Highway, was closed to traffic in Russia's Tver Oblast after an attack on a missile arsenal.
  • Telegram channels report that Ukrainian UAVs have struck a "secret facility" where missiles might be stored, warning that their detonation could "wipe out tens of kilometres in the area".
  • Ukrainian forces later clarified that they had hit two military arsenals belonging to Russia's Armed Forces, which contained thousands of tonnes of ammunition, including supplies from North Korea.

