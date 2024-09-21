All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy thousands of tonnes of ammunition, including from North Korea, at two depots in Russia

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 21 September 2024, 15:06
Ukrainian forces destroy thousands of tonnes of ammunition, including from North Korea, at two depots in Russia
An explosion. Screenshot

Ukrainian forces have destroyed two military depots belonging to the Russian Armed Forces, which contained thousands of tonnes of ammunition, including supplies sourced from North Korea.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: Ukraine struck the Tikhoretsk arsenal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on the night of 20-21 September.

This facility, one of Russia's three largest ammunition storage depots, plays a crucial role in the Russian military logistics system.

Available information indicates that an echelon containing at least 2,000 tonnes of ammunition, including supplies from North Korea, was located at the depot during the attack. The Podlyot radar station, responsible for detecting aerial targets near the arsenal, was also targeted in the strike.

In addition, Ukraine's Security Service struck the 23rd arsenal belonging to the Main Artillery Directorate of Russia's Defence Ministry near the settlement of Oktyabrsky in Tver Oblast.

Fire and detonation were recorded near both military arsenals.

Quote: "The tasks have been successfully completed in cooperation with the units from the defence forces: the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine and others.

Combat operations against key Russian military targets continue."

Background:

  • The Russian M-9 federal motorway, also known as the Baltic Highway, was closed to traffic in Russia's Tver Oblast after an attack on a missile arsenal.
  • Telegram channels report that Ukrainian UAVs have struck a "secret facility" where missiles might be stored, warning that their detonation could "wipe out tens of kilometres in the area".

