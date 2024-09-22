Two houses ablaze in Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian attack

Russian forces targeted the Izium district in Kharkiv Oblast at 23:25 on 21 September.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: Two houses are on fire in the village of Verbivka.

No casualties have been reported.

Background: On the evening of 21 September, the Russians struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, hitting an apartment building. At least 12 people were injured, including three children.

