Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb attack on the city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening and struck an apartment block, leaving at least 12 civilians injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Early reports indicate that two enemy guided aerial bombs have struck Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

One of them hit the Shevchenkivskyi district. Emergency services are on their way to the sites."

Quote from Terekhov: "An apartment building is said to have been hit. Information about casualties and damage is being gathered."

Details: Syniehubov later confirmed that the Russians had hit an apartment block.

Advertisement:

At 23:28, Syniehubov reported that at least three people were injured in the Russian strike on the apartment block.

At 23:31, Terekhov said at least 12 people were injured in the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!