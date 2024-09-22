All Sections
Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 22 September 2024, 00:09
Kharkiv. Photo: gwaramedia.com

Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb attack on the city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening and struck an apartment block, leaving at least 12 civilians injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Early reports indicate that two enemy guided aerial bombs have struck Kharkiv.

One of them hit the Shevchenkivskyi district. Emergency services are on their way to the sites."

Quote from Terekhov: "An apartment building is said to have been hit. Information about casualties and damage is being gathered."

Details: Syniehubov later confirmed that the Russians had hit an apartment block.

At 23:28, Syniehubov reported that at least three people were injured in the Russian strike on the apartment block.

At 23:31, Terekhov said at least 12 people were injured in the attack. 

Kharkiv
