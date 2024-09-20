All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast, wounding two civilians

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 20 September 2024, 11:14
Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast, wounding two civilians

Russian forces bombarded the village of Shestakove in Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, on the morning of 20 September. Two men were injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "An investigation has found that the Russian Armed Forces attacked the village of Shestakove, Chuhuiv district, on 20 September, at around 08:00.

Advertisement:

Buildings belonging to an agricultural company were damaged and a fire broke out. Two employees were injured: men aged 30 and 34."

Details: Early reports indicate that Russian troops hit the village with Tornado-S MLRS.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Victory Plan has been presented, all key issues known by partners – Zelenskyy in US

Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine, he did not refuse

Hungary to join Friends of Peace platform founded by China and Brazil

Three bodies retrieved from under rubble of police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih – photos

Ukraine's Armed Forces successfully repel Russian assault near Pishchane. Kharkiv Oblast, involving 50 pieces of equipment – video

updatedRussians launch missile attack on National Police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih: five people reported injured

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
​​Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade publishes video of destruction of Russian equipment in Kharkiv Oblast
Commander Drapatyi transferred to Donetsk Oblast after stabilisation of situation on front line in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack 2 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast: casualties reported – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Five people injured in evening Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
22:55
Finnish president believes Ukraine will only join NATO after joining EU
22:08
Georgian PM refuses to stop using war in Ukraine in election campaign
21:49
Victory Plan has been presented, all key issues known by partners – Zelenskyy in US
21:26
Russians launch airstrikes on Kharkiv and Kupiansk district, injuring two people – photo
21:15
Trump claims war in Ukraine will escalate into WWIII if Harris wins US elections
21:01
Zelenskyy briefs Trump on Ukraine's Victory Plan and situation in Kursk Oblast
20:43
Almost 7,000 kilometres of power lines needs to be demined in Kharkiv Oblast
20:05
Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine, he did not refuse
19:58
Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump: US can be the leader of peace talks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: