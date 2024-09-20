Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast, wounding two civilians

Russian forces bombarded the village of Shestakove in Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, on the morning of 20 September. Two men were injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "An investigation has found that the Russian Armed Forces attacked the village of Shestakove, Chuhuiv district, on 20 September, at around 08:00.

Buildings belonging to an agricultural company were damaged and a fire broke out. Two employees were injured: men aged 30 and 34."

Details: Early reports indicate that Russian troops hit the village with Tornado-S MLRS.

