Explosions rock Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi overnight
Sunday, 22 September 2024, 03:18
Explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 21-22 September.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force
Details: The Ukrainian military reported a high-speed target heading towards Kharkiv.
Shortly afterwards, they issued a missile threat warning and reported high-speed targets flying towards Chuhuiv and Kharkiv.
At the same time, explosions rocked Khmelnytskyi for the second time in the night.
Background: On the evening of 21 September, the movement of Russian Shahed-type loitering munitions was observed from several directions.
