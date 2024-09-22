All Sections
Explosions rock Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 22 September 2024, 03:18
An air defence missile system. Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 21-22 September.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Ukrainian military reported a high-speed target heading towards Kharkiv.

Shortly afterwards, they issued a missile threat warning and reported high-speed targets flying towards Chuhuiv and Kharkiv.

At the same time, explosions rocked Khmelnytskyi for the second time in the night.

Background: On the evening of 21 September, the movement of Russian Shahed-type loitering munitions was observed from several directions.

