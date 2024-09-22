Russian forces have launched over 900 guided aerial bombs, about 400 Shahed loitering munitions, and nearly 30 missiles of various types during their attacks targeting Ukraine over the past week.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: The president noted that the Russians struck Kharkiv on the night of 21-22 September, leaving 21 people injured. Among them were an 8-year-old child and two teenagers aged 17.

Quote: "We need to strengthen our capabilities to further protect lives and security.

Ukraine needs a full-fledged long-range capability. We are convincing our partners and will continue these discussions next week."

