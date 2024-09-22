Poland assures of its support for Ukraine, but "has its own requirements"

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski declared his support for Ukraine, but asserted that it was not unconditional.

Source: RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "We want to maintain bipartisan US support for the alliance with Europe, Ukraine, as well as the physical presence of American troops in Poland," Sikorski said, while being in the United States on a ten-day visit.

The head of Polish diplomacy paid a visit to Washington. In the coming days, he will be in New York for a session of the UN General Assembly, followed by a flight to Detroit, Michigan, to meet with the management and staff of the General Dynamics Land Systems facility, which is the executor of Polish arms orders. Meetings with the local Polish community, as well as members of Congress from Michigan, are scheduled for the visit.

Sikorski emphasised the importance of discussing the alliance and its relations. "It's an important union for us, it's a union that allows us to feel safer," he went on.

When asked if discussions with Ukraine are becoming more difficult [in recent days, the media have reported on the argument between Sikorski and Zelenskyy – ed.], he answered, "Ukraine is under pressure. They are doing fine at sea but slightly worse on land. We support Ukraine, but as neighbours, we have our own requirements."

A few days earlier, columnist and journalist Witold Jurasz of the Polish daily outlet Onet claimed, citing sources, that the Polish delegation was taken aback by President Volodymyr Zelensky's communication style during the negotiations in Kyiv.

"According to the testimony of the participants in the conversation, which Onet managed to get, the atmosphere at some point was so bad that you could even call it a scandal," Jurasz had written.

Following that, it was revealed that the Polish Foreign Ministry intends to use Ukraine's European integration goals to exert pressure on Kyiv in the next months, particularly regarding the exhumation of Volyn massacre victims [The Volyn (Volhynia) tragedy was a series of events that led to the ethnic cleansing of the Polish and Ukrainian populations in 1943 during World War II. It was part of a long-standing rivalry between Ukrainians and Poles in what is now Ukraine's west. Poland considers the Volyn tragedy a genocide of Poles – ed.].

