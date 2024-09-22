All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poland assures of its support for Ukraine, but "has its own requirements"

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 September 2024, 14:40
Poland assures of its support for Ukraine, but has its own requirements
Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski declared his support for Ukraine, but asserted that it was not unconditional.

Source: RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "We want to maintain bipartisan US support for the alliance with Europe, Ukraine, as well as the physical presence of American troops in Poland," Sikorski said, while being in the United States on a ten-day visit.

Advertisement:

The head of Polish diplomacy paid a visit to Washington. In the coming days, he will be in New York for a session of the UN General Assembly, followed by a flight to Detroit, Michigan, to meet with the management and staff of the General Dynamics Land Systems facility, which is the executor of Polish arms orders. Meetings with the local Polish community, as well as members of Congress from Michigan, are scheduled for the visit.

Sikorski emphasised the importance of discussing the alliance and its relations. "It's an important union for us, it's a union that allows us to feel safer," he went on.

When asked if discussions with Ukraine are becoming more difficult [in recent days, the media have reported on the argument between Sikorski and Zelenskyy – ed.], he answered, "Ukraine is under pressure. They are doing fine at sea but slightly worse on land. We support Ukraine, but as neighbours, we have our own requirements."

Advertisement:

A few days earlier, columnist and journalist Witold Jurasz of the Polish daily outlet Onet claimed, citing sources, that the Polish delegation was taken aback by President Volodymyr Zelensky's communication style during the negotiations in Kyiv.

"According to the testimony of the participants in the conversation, which Onet managed to get, the atmosphere at some point was so bad that you could even call it a scandal," Jurasz had written.

Following that, it was revealed that the Polish Foreign Ministry intends to use Ukraine's European integration goals to exert pressure on Kyiv in the next months, particularly regarding the exhumation of Volyn massacre victims [The Volyn (Volhynia) tragedy was a series of events that led to the ethnic cleansing of the Polish and Ukrainian populations in 1943 during World War II. It was part of a long-standing rivalry between Ukrainians and Poles in what is now Ukraine's west. Poland considers the Volyn tragedy a genocide of Poles – ed.].

Support UP or become our patron!

Polanddiplomatic ties
Advertisement:

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

updatedRussians hit hospital in Sumy twice, killing six people – photos

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

Blinken says China's words about peace in Ukraine and its actions do not match – Reuters

Victory Plan has been presented, all key issues known by partners – Zelenskyy in US

All News
Poland
Polish foreign minister explains remarks about "referendum on Crimea": It was a hypothetical discussion
Baltic states and Poland: Buying LNG from Russia undermines EU unity
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry asserts Crimea's status after Polish Foreign Minister's controversial remark
RECENT NEWS
11:44
Police officer being searched under rubble in Kryvyi Rih
11:15
Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader
10:47
updatedRussians hit hospital in Sumy twice, killing six people – photos
10:19
Almost 40 civilians from three oblasts sustain injuries in Russian attacks over past day
09:47
EU chief diplomat outraged by Trump's remarks on lack of EU aid to Ukraine
08:38
Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight
08:22
Russia loses almost 1,500 soldiers over past day
07:50
Explosions heard in Sumy Oblast
06:26
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones on approaches to Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast
05:28
ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: