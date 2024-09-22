All Sections
Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 September 2024, 15:42
18 apartment buildings damaged in Russian night attack on Kharkiv
Photo: Kharkiv City Council

A Russian strike on the evening of 21 September damaged 18 apartment buildings in the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast, writes the Kharkiv City Council

Details: One house suffered very serious damage, there was a displacement of the structure of the building.

Quote: "State services and volunteers are actively attempting to deal with the effects of the attack. Namely, they are covering the broken windows. We check all the communications. Water and electricity supply has been restored in several buildings.

We will restore everything. Unfortunately, many people needed medical help. Two of the victims are seriously injured."

Details: According to the mayor, the frequency of shelling has increased, with Kharkiv being attacked both day and night.

Background: Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb attack on the city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening and struck an apartment block, leaving at least 12 civilians injured.

