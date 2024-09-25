Explosions rock Kharkiv
Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 01:32
Russian troops once again bombarded the city of Kharkiv on the night of 24-25 September using missiles, according to preliminary reports.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Terekhov: "The sounds of explosions were heard in Kharkiv. According to early reports, the city is under a missile attack. Be careful."
Advertisement:
"The explosions were heard in a nearby suburb."
Support UP or become our patron!