Russians strike school in Kherson Oblast, no casualties – photos

Iryna Balachuk, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 25 September 2024, 11:07
PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF OLEKSANDR PROKUDIN

Russian troops launched an airstrike on a school in Mylove hromada in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast on the night of 24-25 September. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At night, enemy aircraft attacked the Beryslav district. Two guided aerial bombs struck one of the schools in Mylove hromada."

photo: Telegram of oleksandr prokudin

Details: Prokudin said an educational institution building had sustained substantial damage, including a damaged roof, classrooms, and broken windows and doors.

 
photo: Telegram of oleksandr prokudin 

There were no injuries among the local residents.

 
photo: Telegram of oleksandr prokudin

Background: On 24 September, the Russian military targeted Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with a drone, killing a 60-year-old man and injuring a 70-year-old woman.

