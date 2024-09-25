Slovak PM receives envelope containing bullet following assassination attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico received an envelope containing a bullet on the morning of 25 September.

Source: aktuality.sk, citing the Slovak government, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from the government: "We can confirm that an envelope containing a bullet, addressed to the Prime Minister of Slovakia, was delivered to the government office today."

Advertisement:

Details: Aktuality said the envelope is currently being examined by the staff of Slovakia's Office for the Protection of Public Officials and Diplomatic Missions.

Background:

In May, Fico was shot in the city of Handlová after an off-site government meeting.

Witnesses at the scene said Fico had approached some people who were greeting him, and it was at that moment that several shots were fired. The prime minister fell to the ground.

Media reports stated that Fico was wounded in the chest and abdomen, and his condition was serious.

The media claimed that the assassination attempt was carried out by 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, who may have been linked to the pro-Russian paramilitary group Slovenskí Branci.

Support UP or become our patron!