All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Trump accuses Zelenskyy of casting "nasty little aspersions" on him

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 25 September 2024, 22:41
Trump accuses Zelenskyy of casting nasty little aspersions on him
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of casting "nasty little aspersions" on him.

Source: Trump during a campaign event in North Carolina, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump devoted a substantial portion of his address to Ukraine, singling out Volodymyr Zelenskyy for criticism.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The president of Ukraine is in our country. He is making little nasty aspersions toward your favourite president – me," Trump said, without specifying what he meant.

He accused President Joe Biden and his election opponent Kamala Harris of giving billions of dollars to Zelenskyy, who "refuses" to go for a "deal".

"And we continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal – Zelenskyy," Trump said.

Advertisement:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had intended to present his Victory Plan to Trump during his visit to the US. However, The Associated Press has reported that Trump has not scheduled any meetings.

On Monday 23 September, Trump declared that Zelenskyy wants the Democrats to win the 2024 US election.

Over the weekend, Zelenskyy toured a weapons manufacturing facility with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, an ally of Harris, which upset some Trump supporters given that the visit took place during the election campaign.

East European Americans, including those with Ukrainian and Polish roots, have become a sought-after group of voters for both parties, particularly in Pennsylvania, which has a substantial Polish and Ukrainian population.

Zelenskyy still intends to meet with current US President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris in Washington.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpZelenskyyUSAELECTIONS
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Trump
Trump's office says meeting with Zelenskyy not scheduled
Trump promises to "get US out" of war in Ukraine if he wins election
Trump calls Zelenskyy "the greatest salesman in history"
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: