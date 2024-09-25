Trump accuses Zelenskyy of casting "nasty little aspersions" on him

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of casting "nasty little aspersions" on him.

Source: Trump during a campaign event in North Carolina, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump devoted a substantial portion of his address to Ukraine, singling out Volodymyr Zelenskyy for criticism.

Quote: "The president of Ukraine is in our country. He is making little nasty aspersions toward your favourite president – me," Trump said, without specifying what he meant.

He accused President Joe Biden and his election opponent Kamala Harris of giving billions of dollars to Zelenskyy, who "refuses" to go for a "deal".

"And we continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal – Zelenskyy," Trump said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had intended to present his Victory Plan to Trump during his visit to the US. However, The Associated Press has reported that Trump has not scheduled any meetings.

On Monday 23 September, Trump declared that Zelenskyy wants the Democrats to win the 2024 US election.

Over the weekend, Zelenskyy toured a weapons manufacturing facility with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, an ally of Harris, which upset some Trump supporters given that the visit took place during the election campaign.

East European Americans, including those with Ukrainian and Polish roots, have become a sought-after group of voters for both parties, particularly in Pennsylvania, which has a substantial Polish and Ukrainian population.

Zelenskyy still intends to meet with current US President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris in Washington.

