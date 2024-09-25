France to prepare and fully equip Ukrainian brigade

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have agreed that France will soon prepare and fully equip a Ukrainian brigade.

Source: Office of the President

Quote: "The main topics of the meeting included the further enhancement of Ukraine’s air defence system and the training of Ukrainian military personnel. In the near future, France will train and fully equip the Ukrainian brigade."

Details: State leaders also discussed the outcomes of recent thematic conferences based on specific points of the Peace Formula, as well as preparations for a nuclear security meeting. They also focused on preparations for the second Peace Summit.

