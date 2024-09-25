All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

France to prepare and fully equip Ukrainian brigade

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 25 September 2024, 23:15
France to prepare and fully equip Ukrainian brigade
Macron and Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have agreed that France will soon prepare and fully equip a Ukrainian brigade.

Source: Office of the President

Quote: "The main topics of the meeting included the further enhancement of Ukraine’s air defence system and the training of Ukrainian military personnel. In the near future, France will train and fully equip the Ukrainian brigade."

Advertisement:

Details: State leaders also discussed the outcomes of recent thematic conferences based on specific points of the Peace Formula, as well as preparations for a nuclear security meeting. They also focused on preparations for the second Peace Summit.

Support UP or become our patron!

Franceaid for UkraineArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
France
France to allocate €60 million by end of year to support Ukraine's energy sector – photos
Former French PM pledges to continue supporting Ukraine as MP
Russia secretly services its warplanes with French-made equipment
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: