Trump claims "Ukraine is gone" and manipulates facts about war

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has delivered a speech about the state of affairs in Ukraine, in which he manipulated facts about the war, during a campaign event in North Carolina.

Source: Trump’s speech posted on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump got the duration of Russia’s full-scale invasion wrong and significantly overestimated the death toll – something he has done previously, such as during his debate with Kamala Harris.

Advertisement:

He claimed that after "three years of horrible fighting", Ukraine is "absolutely obliterated" and that "millions and millions of people" are dead.

He also claimed that all its "thousand-year-old cities", except Kyiv, have been destroyed.

Quote: "Those gorgeous buildings with golden towers are demolished and laying broken on their side. You’ll never see that kind of a town or city again. They’ll never be duplicated. They’re all demolished, other than Kyiv. You’ll never be able to rebuild the cities or towns the way they are – impossible to do. They were thousands of years old. And just think about it, just three years ago, you had a beautiful civilisation. Millions of people that were living that are not with us any longer."

Advertisement:

Trump declared that most of the country is gone, and that Ukraine as a whole no longer exists: "Ukraine is gone… It’s not Ukraine anymore."

He stated that it would take "hundreds of years" to rebuild Ukraine before adding that it would be difficult to rebuild the country at all: "There is not enough money to rebuild it, even if the whole world got together."

He blamed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the bleak picture he painted, claiming they "won't be satisfied until they send American kids over to Ukraine".

"The moms and dads of America don’t want their kids fighting Ukraine and Russia, and we’re not going to have our soldiers die across the ocean," he declared.

Trump insisted that even more lives would be lost and more cities would collapse if Kamala Harris won the election.

Trump also accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of casting "nasty aspersions" on him.

On Monday 23 September, Trump declared that Zelenskyy wants the Democrats to win the 2024 US election.

Support UP or become our patron!