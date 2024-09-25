All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Trump claims "Ukraine is gone" and manipulates facts about war

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 25 September 2024, 23:32
Trump claims Ukraine is gone and manipulates facts about war
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has delivered a speech about the state of affairs in Ukraine, in which he manipulated facts about the war, during a campaign event in North Carolina.

Source: Trump’s speech posted on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Trump got the duration of Russia’s full-scale invasion wrong and significantly overestimated the death toll – something he has done previously, such as during his debate with Kamala Harris.

Advertisement:

He claimed that after "three years of horrible fighting", Ukraine is "absolutely obliterated" and that "millions and millions of people" are dead.

He also claimed that all its "thousand-year-old cities", except Kyiv, have been destroyed.

Quote: "Those gorgeous buildings with golden towers are demolished and laying broken on their side. You’ll never see that kind of a town or city again. They’ll never be duplicated. They’re all demolished, other than Kyiv. You’ll never be able to rebuild the cities or towns the way they are – impossible to do. They were thousands of years old. And just think about it, just three years ago, you had a beautiful civilisation. Millions of people that were living that are not with us any longer."

Advertisement:

Trump declared that most of the country is gone, and that Ukraine as a whole no longer exists: "Ukraine is gone… It’s not Ukraine anymore."

He stated that it would take "hundreds of years" to rebuild Ukraine before adding that it would be difficult to rebuild the country at all: "There is not enough money to rebuild it, even if the whole world got together."

He blamed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the bleak picture he painted, claiming they "won't be satisfied until they send American kids over to Ukraine".

"The moms and dads of America don’t want their kids fighting Ukraine and Russia, and we’re not going to have our soldiers die across the ocean," he declared.

Trump insisted that even more lives would be lost and more cities would collapse if Kamala Harris won the election.

Trump also accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of casting "nasty aspersions" on him.

On Monday 23 September, Trump declared that Zelenskyy wants the Democrats to win the 2024 US election.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpUSAELECTIONS
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

Water supply to be cut off in part of Donetsk Oblast for indefinite period due to Russian attacks

Polish Foreign Minister comments on conflict with Zelenskyy over Volyn Tragedy victims

Ukraine's 72nd Brigade shares details of evacuation from Vuhledar

Ukraine's General Staff reports destruction of costly Russian Nebo-M radar by ATACMS

All News
Trump
Trump accuses Zelenskyy of casting "nasty little aspersions" on him
Trump's office says meeting with Zelenskyy not scheduled
Trump promises to "get US out" of war in Ukraine if he wins election
RECENT NEWS
15:27
Ukraine receives Patriot air defence system from Romania
15:27
Cotton and shells. Ukraine's first steps towards gunpowder production
15:19
Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings
14:37
EXPLAINERWhy Azerbaijan may face the same fate as Russia in the Council of Europe
14:35
New NATO Secretary General explains why Ukraine will be his top priority
14:24
New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv
14:15
US-produced chips found in Russian missile that killed children during attack on drama theatre in Chernihiv
14:01
NATO can down drones and missiles in Ukraine as they do in Middle East, but no agreement yet – Zelenskyy
13:41
Russians bombard settlements in Kursk Oblast where no Ukrainian forces are present – military official
13:34
Gazprom becomes Russia's most unprofitable company – Forbes
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: