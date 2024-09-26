All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US plans to announce new US$8bn military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday – Reuters

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 26 September 2024, 00:27
US plans to announce new US$8bn military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday – Reuters
Stock photo: Pentagon

The United States is planning to announce over US$8 billion in military aid to Ukraine on Thursday during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington.

Source: Reuters, citing two US officials

Details: The news agency reported that US President Joe Biden's administration is in urgent negotiations with Congress to secure approval for US$5.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine before the federal fiscal year ends on 30 September.

Advertisement:

US officials said the White House intends to notify Congress that it will move forward with a US$5.6 billion drawdown from US arms stockpiles. The content of this package is still undetermined, the officials said.

The Biden administration is exploring a backup plan to announce supply commitments for Ukraine with a more extended delivery schedule, enabling a gradual transfer of weapons and equipment without missing the 30 September deadline.

The second announcement, scheduled for Thursday, concerns US$2.4 billion in assistance under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative programme, which allows the administration to acquire weapons for Ukraine from companies rather than drawing them from US stockpiles.

Advertisement:

This assistance will consist of ammunition, anti-drone weapons, and materiel to support ammunition production in Ukraine, one US official said.

Additionally, the United States announced a US$375 million Presidential Drawdown Authority package for Ukraine on Wednesday. According to two US officials, this package will include the first shipment of the Joint Standoff Weapon, a precision-guided glide bomb with a range of up to 81 miles (130 km), although this was not mentioned in the official announcement.

The US officials said the package is also expected to include patrol boats, additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition, spare parts, and other weapons.

The Joint Standoff Weapon is designed to be launched from fighter jets and is capable of striking targets with high accuracy.

Support UP or become our patron!

USA
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
USA
Speaker Mike Johnson not to meet with Zelenskyy due to being "very busy"
Joint Declaration of Support for Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine adopted by 30 countries and EU
Zelenskyy in US: We are laying foundations for Ukraine's recovery
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: