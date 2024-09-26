All Sections
Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 26 September 2024, 01:43
Zelenskyy in US: We are laying foundations for Ukraine's recovery
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during his speech at the meeting of the G7 countries and Ukraine in New York on 25 September that the groundwork for Ukraine's recovery had been laid and that it would contribute to peace for Ukraine and Europe and to the common good.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram; Ukrainian President's Office

Quote: "We must not leave behind ruins that would spread resentment and bitterness after this war. This task can only be achieved together.

Advertisement:

After the devastating Second World War, the Allies launched the Marshall Plan, which gave peace the strength to become truly lasting. Today, we are laying the foundations for a similar architecture of recovery – one that will promote peace for Ukraine and all of Europe and the common good."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for their support in organising the meeting and for their unwavering leadership in protecting lives.

ZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:

