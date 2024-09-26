Joint Declaration of Support for Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine adopted by 30 countries and EU

A meeting of the Group of Seven + Ukraine in New York. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

Over 30 countries and the European Union have adopted the Joint Declaration of Support for Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine during a meeting of the G7 countries and Ukraine in New York.

Source: Ukrainian President's Office

Details: The main points of the declaration are comprehensive assistance in rebuilding Ukraine on its path to EU membership, coordination of support through the Ukraine Donor Platform, and the provision of additional financial support worth about US$50 billion by the end of the year from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, part of which will be used for defence purposes.

Advertisement:

US President Joe Biden emphasised that this declaration is being made public to show support for Ukraine now and in the future: "I am determined to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to prevail in its fight for survival. Tomorrow, I will announce a series of actions to accelerate support for Ukraine's military".

He also stressed that partner countries will help Ukraine move from economic sustainability to economic revival. The US president noted that the proceeds from frozen Russian assets will be used to rebuild the country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that this joint commitment will contribute to Ukraine's recovery. It provides for the coordination of relevant efforts through the Ukraine Donor Platform. The president stressed that this support should become tangible this year.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This reflects our shared vision of life – we protect people, and we ensure that people have the opportunities to live. And it is absolutely justified that those who help us withstand now will be the first to benefit together with Ukraine from the large-scale reconstruction."

Details: Zelenskyy, Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered speeches during the adoption of the Joint Declaration.

Background: Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that the foundations had been laid for Ukraine's recovery, which would contribute to peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe and to the common good.

Support UP or become our patron!